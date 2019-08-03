Friends, family write messages for Louisville woman murdered and dismembered

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Loved ones gathered Friday to remember Brittany Wilson, the victim of a brutal double murder-suicide in LaRue County last week.
The 33-year-old mother of four was found dismembered in a freezer, behind a mobile home on River Road.
Friday, friends and family wrote messages to Wilson to be sent off in a balloon release scheduled to follow her funeral Saturday.
“I just hope and pray that she’s in heaven and that she’s peaceful ... I know she has to be,” said Wilson’s aunt, Donna Herchenrader.
Herchenrader said she remembers the years she helped raise Wilson as a baby while her parents were at work. She pushed aside tears to allow the happiest of memories through. Herchenrader said her favorite times with Wilson were always in the pool.
Pictures on display at the visitation showed a fierce family love that never faded, even though Wilson’s mother said they hadn’t heard from her since May.
“Where were we when she needed us?” Herchenrader said as she began to cry.
The way she was taken from them pains Wilson’s loved ones, who are trying to comprehend the incomprehensible.
However, they want to look past the bad and never forget why they loved her.
“She was a wonderful, wonderful person,” Herchenrader said. “She had a heart of gold and would help anybody. She loved her family and I’ll miss her forever.”
The balloon release and celebration of life will be held at the Ashby Lane address in Louisville where police determined she was killed. That is scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m.
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions is accepting donations to assist the family financially.
Wilson’s memorial services will be open to the public.
