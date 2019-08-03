Kentucky 2-year-old, thought to be missing, found dead in hot car

Officers were initially called to the home, about 100 miles south of Lexington, to investigate a report of a missing child. (Source: Gray News)
August 2, 2019 at 9:53 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 9:54 PM

(WAVE) - A 2-year-old girl found dead in Whitley County had been left in a hot car, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Officers were initially called to the home, about 100 miles south of Lexington, to investigate a report of a missing child.

That’s when they found Aubrey Rose unresponsive inside a vehicle on her family’s property.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An autopsy found she died of hyperthermia, when the body overheats.

Police said they don’t suspect foul play, and no one’s been charged.

A website called KidsAndCars.org reported Friday that Kentucky ranks No. 10 in the country with 25 hot car deaths since 1993.

