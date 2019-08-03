Louisville church helping the Blackjewel miners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Blackjewel miners are protesting nearly 250 miles away, but a church in Louisville is doing what they can to help.
St. John United Church of Christ, on Market and Clay streets, is gathering up supplies to drive down to the miners.
The goal is simple, to help thy neighbor.
“They may live many miles away from us, but they’re still our neighbors and we want to serve them in some way," Dale Raines, pastor at St. John United Church of Christ, said. “And so the idea simply came up to do whatever we could -- gathering bottled water, snack foods, other supplies that we can then take down there.”
Supplies can be dropped off at the church Sunday morning from 9 a.m. until noon.
The church is using social media to get the word out. So far they’ve received a lot of shares, but no donations.
