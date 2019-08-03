Media day for the football Cats

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Media day at Kroger Field can be overwhelming to a freshman.
“Oh man, this is a lot,” UK freshman wide receiver Tae Tae Crumes said. The Butler High School grad added, “there’s a lot of new things I’m learning. A lot of new people I’m meeting.”
It’s an exciting time for UK football, fresh off a bowl win over Penn State, and one of the best seasons in Cats history.
“We’re not interested in going back,” UK head coach Mark Stoops said. “We’re not here to take steps backwards. We’re not. We’re continuing to grow.”
To prevent UK football from taking that step back a lot is going to be asked if wide receiver Lynn Bowden who says he’s had to mature a lot now that he has a two year old son, Lynn Bowden III.
“Having my son, he forced my drive for football. You know, I was just low key giving up on it,” Bowden said.
Bowden now has that passion again, because he’s now playing for himself and his son.
“I just want to be a great, great father, role model in his life,” Bowden said. “I just want him to feel love.”
Plus, being a dad has forced Bowden himself to mature.
Some things I used to do I can’t do being that I have him looking up to me," he said.
“He cares about everybody,” UK quarterback Terry Wilson said. “Lynn will give you his shirt off his back.”
“He’s one hell of a player,” Crumes added. “He’s throwing tips out there to help other people out too. Then again, on that field he’s nice.”
Bowden and the Cats kick off the 2019 season hosting Toledo on Saturday, August 31 at Kroger Field.
