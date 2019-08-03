Norton broke child delivery record in July

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - July was a record-breaking month at Norton Women and Children’s Hospital.
The Labor and Delivery unit delivered 537 babies last month, that’s an average of 17 per day. There were 283 boys and 254 girls born.
The previous record was set in Sept. 2015, at 534 babies.
A celebration was thrown for the staff Friday, with 537 pink and blue cupcakes.
Sarah Wilmes’ daughter, Navy, was number 535, born on July 31.
“I knew that they were very busy because we had a lot of nurses that had to apologize because they had to pull to deliver other babies. But it’s pretty exciting,” Wilmes said. “My first born was gonna, we thought me might be a new year’s baby and we didn’t make it and I’m a little competitive so I was a little bummed out about that so they came and told me she was a record breaker and I was excited to be -- for her to be able to break a record.”
Executives say Norton Women and Children’s Hospital delivers more babies than anyone in the state of Kentucky.
