Norton broke child delivery record in July

“I knew that they were very busy because we had a lot of nurses that had to apologize because they had to pull to deliver other babies. But it’s pretty exciting,” Wilmes said. “My first born was gonna, we thought me might be a new year’s baby and we didn’t make it and I’m a little competitive so I was a little bummed out about that so they came and told me she was a record breaker and I was excited to be -- for her to be able to break a record.”