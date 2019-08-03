Police: Man shot at officers in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in custody after officials say he endangered the lives of police officers.
According to an arrest slip for Jatae White, police were sitting in a vehicle near 20th Street and Woodland Avenue when they heard bullets flying over their heads.
Officials say White was found in the area, and when officials searched him they found a semi-automatic handgun in his front right pocket, and several rounds of ammunition were discovered in his pocket.
A witness identified White as the person firing the shots in the area of the officers.
He’s charged with wanton endangerment of a police officer.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.