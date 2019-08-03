Police searching for escaped Jackson County Jail inmate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for a Clarksville man who escaped the Jackson County Jail.
According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, Daniel A. Coomer, 39, escaped from the outdoor recreation area at the jail, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say Coomer escaped through an unlocked door, and the circumstances surrounding the escape are being investigated.
Surveillance video shows Coomer leaving the facility at 8:38 p.m..
Since his escape, a home was reported broken into in the area where officials believe Coomer could have taken clothes to change out of his jumpsuit.
At 7:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle. Officers suspect Coomer could now be using that car, a red 1993 Chevrolet c15 pickup truck with license plate SXQ132.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141.
Officials advise anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 and do not approach.
