Refugees supported at rally held by Louisville politicians, activists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens gathered at a Louisville church to take a stand for refugees on Saturday afternoon. The event was organized by Kentucky Refugee Ministries, who has been making the Commonwealth home for refugees since 1990.
Organizers said their call-to-action is in response to recent action by the Trump administration- which the non-profit fears could potentially shut down the U.S. refugee program.
Among those at the Rise for Refuge event was Congressman John Yarmuth, who just flew in from a visit to the American-Mexican border.
Speakers talked about the relationship they want with refugees in Louisville and around the country. They shared information about the impact that policies limiting or prohibiting immigration could have on our culture, population and economy.
During his visit to the border, Congressman Yarmuth said he noticed the number of people in detention centers has gone down. He also said living conditions have improved. He said some of the families he met want to come to the United States for economic reasons while others were escaping violence in their countries.
Yarmuth feels there are too many agencies involved at the border, which he said allows for accountability to get shifted and because of that people are falling through the cracks.
“The data is very clear,” said Yarmuth. “That over the next three decades if we don’t substantially increase the amount of immigrants coming into the country we will not have a tax base.”
Yarmuth said a good amount of the population growth in Louisville in the last decade has come from immigration.
While visiting the border Yarmuth spoke to Mexican authorities, I.C.E. and immigration officials. Yarmuth said he will continue to support ministries and organizations that are helping those relocating to our Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.