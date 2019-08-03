Savannah Spurlock’s mother: ‘She’s in a better place’

(WAVE) - Savannah Spurlock's mother is pushing for a conviction in the case against whomever killed her daughter.
The Richmond mother was last seen leaving a Lexington bar in January. For months, her family waited for answers, and last month, they finally learned Savannah had been murdered.
David Sparks is charged with tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Spurlock’s body was found buried behind his parents’ home.
Her mother is now taking life one day at a time.
“I always had hope that she was going to be OK coming home,” Ellen Spurlock said. “So when I found out that she was not OK, it was just so devastating. But I knew that she’s not suffering, she’s not suffering somewhere, and she’s in a better place.”
Investigators haven’t said how Spurlock died, and no one has yet been charged with murder.
Just 23 years old, Spurlock left behind four children.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.