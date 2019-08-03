Shooting reported overnight in Park Hill

source: WTOC
By Annie Moore | August 3, 2019 at 8:54 AM EDT - Updated August 3 at 8:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot overnight in the Park Hill neighborhood, LMPD confirms.

According to a release from a police spokesperson, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of W. Ormsby at 1 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot.

He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There are no suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

