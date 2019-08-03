Shooting reported overnight in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot overnight in the Park Hill neighborhood, LMPD confirms.
According to a release from a police spokesperson, officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of W. Ormsby at 1 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, they found a man who’d been shot.
He was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.