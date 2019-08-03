Splash N’ Dash Walk/Run spreads awareness of heat-related illnesses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A record number of participants ran or walked in Norton Children’s Hospital’s fifth annual Splash ‘n’ Dash Walk/Run on Saturday.
More than 1,600 people registered to participate in the walk/run at Louisville Waterfront Park’s Big Four Lawn.
Participants ran through different splash zones and water stations throughout the course, which offered different ways to cool off, including a slip and slide.
“The splash zones on the course are set up to keep your external body temperature down,” Special Events Manager Courtney Gatti said. “The water stations are set up to keep your internal body temperature down,”
The event started five years ago in honor of Max Gilpin, a 15-year-old who collapsed at a football practice in August 2008. He died a few days later at the hospital from heat stroke.
“His mom, Michelle Crockett, joined our planning committee and we created Splash N Dash,” Gatti said. “We have several ways that we honor Max throughout the course, including the Max Gilpin Mile which is the last mile of the 5K.”
There were also other splash zone stations in honor of different patients and families at Norton Children’s Hospital.
“As participants join this event, we really hope they understand the community feeling of Norton Children’s Hospital that we all come together for the benefit of children in our community,” Gatti said. “We can’t do this, we can’t be a children’s hospital, we can’t do events like this without the support of our community. So it’s extremely important that everyone comes together and we’re so excited when they do.”
All of the proceeds raised for the event will benefit Norton Children’s Hospital.
