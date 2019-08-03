UPDATE: Jackson County Jail escapee was gone for 30 minutes before officials knew

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New information was released about an escaped Jackson County jail inmate at a press conference on Saturday.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer spoke to the media, and shared that Daniel A. Coomer escaped from the jail roughly 30 minutes before authorities reported him missing on Friday night.
Authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for the Clarksville man who escaped the Jackson County Jail.
According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, Coomer, 39, escaped from the outdoor recreation area at the jail, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff Meyer said Coomer escaped through an unlocked door, and the circumstances surrounding the escape are being investigated. Meyer said the door Coomer used to escape was only able to be opened from a central control system inside the jail, and wouldn’t be used except in case of fire or maintenance issues.
Surveillance video shows Coomer leaving the facility at 8:38 p.m..
Since his escape, a home was reported broken into in the area where officials believe Coomer could have taken clothes to change out of his jumpsuit.
Family members in the area have reportedly told law enforcement that Coomer could have “mental issues”. Sheriff Meyer said Coomer previously lived primarily in Southern Indiana, but also was known to have lived in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.
At 7:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle. Officers suspect Coomer could now be using that car, a red 1993 Chevrolet c15 pickup truck with Indiana license plate SXQ132.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 812-358-2141.
Officials advise anyone who sees him to call 9-1-1 and do not approach.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.