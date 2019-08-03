UPDATE: Two juveniles charged with murder following deadly Bank Street shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken two juveniles into custody in connection to a shooting late Thursday night.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two males -- ages 15 and 13 -- have been charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly shooting on the 2500 block of Bank Street.
The two teens were taken to Jefferson County Youth Center.
The person who was shot dead has not been identified.
