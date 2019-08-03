UPDATE: Two juveniles charged with murder following deadly Bank Street shooting

UPDATE: Two juveniles charged with murder following deadly Bank Street shooting
The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken two juveniles into custody in connection to a shooting late Thursday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Kristina Francis | August 2, 2019 at 8:45 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 8:45 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has taken two juveniles into custody in connection to a shooting late Thursday night.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said two males -- ages 15 and 13 -- have been charged with murder, assault and wanton endangerment in connection to the deadly shooting on the 2500 block of Bank Street.

PREVIOUS STORY >> Double shooting kills juvenile, injures another victim

The two teens were taken to Jefferson County Youth Center.

The person who was shot dead has not been identified.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.