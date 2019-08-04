Experts say front lawns can make or break home sales

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Are you selling your home or know someone who is? To get houses off the market fast, there is one thing experts say is important.
American's love their yards, especially millennials. As millennials house hunt, their top wish list item might surprise you.
According to the National Association of Landscape Professionals, a nice lawn is the number one priority among millennials. In fact, 82 percent of millennials say that having a lawn is important when renting or buying a home, even more important than an updated kitchen.
One reason could be they want to entertain outside. The report finds that 47 percent of Americans say they entertain in their yards at least once a month.
