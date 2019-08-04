KY politicians react to mass shootings in El Paso, Dayton

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky politicians are responding on social media to the mass shootings around the country, in which 29 people were killed and dozens more injured.
Governor Matt Bevin tweeted Sunday morning that the shootings were part of a “cultural and spiritual crisis."
Congressman John Yarmuth (D-KY) tweeted his response Sunday morning.
Yarmuth tweeted several times in a thread, expressing his appreciation and sympathy for El Paso, as well as citing figures on defense department spending.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer tweeted Sunday morning that he was grieving, and called for action in the federal government.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tweeted his thoughts and prayers for victims and first responders.
