Lou City battles to a gritty 1-nil victory at Charlotte

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Matthews, NC
Louisville City FC, tied with Charlotte Independence at halftime, notched a goal in the 80th minute to win on the road one-nil Saturday night in Matthews, NC. The triumph snapped a two-match skid by Lou City. The game’s only score came when Louisville’s Magnus Rasmussen made a short pass to Luke Spencer who then booted it home. It marked Spencer’s 6th goal of the season.
Louisville City FC’s next match comes Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m. at Slugger Field where they’ll host Atlanta United 2.
