Lou City battles to a gritty 1-nil victory at Charlotte

Lou City battles to a gritty 1-nil victory at Charlotte
Spencer's late goal the winning difference.
By Mike Hartnett | August 4, 2019 at 12:06 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 12:06 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Matthews, NC

Louisville City FC, tied with Charlotte Independence at halftime, notched a goal in the 80th minute to win on the road one-nil Saturday night in Matthews, NC. The triumph snapped a two-match skid by Lou City. The game’s only score came when Louisville’s Magnus Rasmussen made a short pass to Luke Spencer who then booted it home. It marked Spencer’s 6th goal of the season.

Louisville City FC’s next match comes Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 p.m. at Slugger Field where they’ll host Atlanta United 2.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.