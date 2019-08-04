Louisville man charged with stabbing stepfather in the head

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Metro Police say a family dispute ended with a stepfather in the hospital and his stepson in jail.
The attack happened Friday night at a home on Sherry Road, near the University of Louisville campus.
20-year-old Justin Flener is charged with domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and terroristic threatening.
According to an arrest report, Flener was upset with the victim and his biological son.
Police say Flener tipped over a motorcycle and used a metal pipe to bust out the windows of two vehicles and a window in the front of the house.
He’s also charged with stabbing the stepfather in the back and twice in the head.
The victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Police say Flener refused to speak to detectives- but stated he was going to fix the problem by killing the victim.
He’s being held in Metro Corrections without bond.
