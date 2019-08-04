Mitch McConnell fractures shoulder in fall at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, tripped at home Sunday morning and fractured his shoulder.
According to a spokesman, McConnell suffered the injury on his outside patio, and has been treated for the fracture.
The spokesman also said McConnell reached out to senators from Texas and Ohio to offer his condolences regarding the mass shootings in those states this weekend.
Critics, including Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, called for more serious measures about gun control while blasting McConnell earlier Sunday for calling for prayers.
McConnell, who was one of the speakers at Saturday’s annual Fancy Farm picnic, will continue to work from home until further notice, the spokesman said.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.