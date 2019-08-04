UPDATE: Jackson County Jail escapee captured in Clark County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Clarksville man who escaped from the Jackson County Jail Friday night has been captured in Clark County.
Daniel A. Coomer was caught by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI Saturday evening.
He’s being taken back to Jackson County where he’ll face additional charges.
Hours before Coomer was captured investigators released new information about his escape.
Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer spoke to the media, and shared that Coomer escaped from the jail roughly 30 minutes before authorities reported him missing on Friday night.
According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriffs Office, Coomer, 39, escaped from the outdoor recreation area at the jail, around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff Meyer said Coomer escaped through an unlocked door, and the circumstances surrounding the escape are being investigated. Meyer said the door Coomer used to escape was only able to be opened from a central control system inside the jail, and wouldn’t be used except in case of fire or maintenance issues.
Surveillance video shows Coomer leaving the facility at 8:38 p.m..
After his escape, a home was reported broken into in the area where officials believe Coomer could have taken clothes to change out of his jumpsuit.
Family members in the area have reportedly told law enforcement that Coomer could have “mental issues”. Sheriff Meyer said Coomer previously lived primarily in Southern Indiana, but also was known to have lived in Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and Texas.
At 7:50 a.m. Saturday morning, police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle. Officers suspect Coomer stole that car, a red 1993 Chevrolet c15 pickup truck with Indiana license plate SXQ132.
It’s unclear what additional charges Coomer will face after being booked back into jail.
