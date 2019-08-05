ALERT: LMPD looking for endangered missing man, 26

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has announced it is looking for an endangered missing person.
Richard Wight, 26, was last seen Monday in the area of 10704 Grafton Hall Road in Louisville.
LMPD says he is "believed to be suicidal and is considered a danger to himself or others. Subject may be armed.
Wight is described as being 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 140 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
LMPD urges anyone with information on Wight’s whereabouts to call 574-LMPD.
