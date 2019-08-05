Columbus, Ind. home invasion standoff ends peacefully, SWAT arrests suspect

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Iowa Street on a report that a man armed with a knife had broken in. There were seven children in the home. Four were able to get out safely, but the other three were inside with the suspect, Tyrrice L. Degraffenreid, 35, of Columbus. Police say Degraffenreid was the father of two of the children.