Columbus, Ind. home invasion standoff ends peacefully, SWAT arrests suspect

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) - A nearly three hour standoff with a man barricaded inside a Columbus, Indiana home with three children was brought to a peaceful end with the arrest of the suspect.
Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of Iowa Street on a report that a man armed with a knife had broken in. There were seven children in the home. Four were able to get out safely, but the other three were inside with the suspect, Tyrrice L. Degraffenreid, 35, of Columbus. Police say Degraffenreid was the father of two of the children.
The SWAT team was called after Degraffenreid ignored ordered to come out of the home. After making entry, SWAT officers escorted the children to safety and found Degraffenreid hiding in a bedroom.He was arrested without incident.
Degraffenreid is charged with residential entry and violation of a protective order. He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail while awaiting his initial court appearance.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.