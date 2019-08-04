Covington shooting leaves one man dead

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - One man is dead following a shooting in Covington Saturday night.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 11th street at 10:03 p.m.
The victim, Ke’Ovion Markel Seay Tavis, 18, was found shot in a parking lot, says Covington Police Chief Robert C. Nader.
Chief Nader says Tavis was taken by the Covington Fire Department to St. Elizabeth Covington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police do not have a suspect and are still investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rob Fain at 859-292-2271.
