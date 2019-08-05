2 dead in murder-suicide in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Two people are dead following a murder/suicide in Taylor County.
It happened Saturday evening on Lyle Road in Campbellsville. When police responded to the scene, they found 42-year-old Jennifer Bennett dead on the ground near a vehicle. She had suffered a single gunshot wound.
Anthony Underwood, also 42, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police said Bennett lived at the residence.
It’s not clear what the relationship was between Bennett and Underwood.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.