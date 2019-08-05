FORECAST: Areas of dense morning fog; sunny, hot afternoon

ALERTS:
- DENSE FOG ADVISORY for Grayson, Green, Taylor and Adair Counties until 10 AM.
- AIR QUALITY ALERT for areas along I-65 (including the Louisville Metro) until midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dense fog has formed overnight in areas that saw heavier rainfall yesterday. This fog will mix out around mid-morning.
Sunshine warms us into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures return to the 60s under clear skies; overnight lows will hover closer to 70° in the Metro.
A weak cold front slides through the region Tuesday into Wednesday bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are likely with the strongest storms. Another front looks to move through Thursday into Friday keeping spotty storms in the forecast. Highs for the rest of the week will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.
TODAY: Areas of fog south; Mostly Sunny; Hot; HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 72°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Scattered PM storms (40%); HIGH: 92°
