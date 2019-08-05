FORECAST: The heat goes on, rain chances ahead

ALERTS:
- AIR QUALITY ALERT for areas along I-65 (including the Louisville Metro) until midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a pleasant start to the day temperature wise, it’s going to heat up into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky.
Another calm night on the way, but with a light southwest wind temperatures will be a touch warmer; lows in the low 70s in the metro and upper 60s in the suburbs.
Moisture increases on Tuesday leading to more clouds and the chance for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon. It will still be hot with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with increased humidity.A weak cold front moves into the region late Tuesday into Wednesday morning bringing our best chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning are likely with the strongest storms.
Another front looks to move through Thursday into Friday keeping spotty storms in the forecast. Highs for the rest of the week will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s.
FORECAST
TODAY: Areas of fog south; Mostly Sunny; Hot; HIGH: 93°
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear; LOW: 72°
TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Scattered PM storms (40%); HIGH: 92°
