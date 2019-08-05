Hardin County Schools adopting new way to view lunch menus & nutritional information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools has a new look for parents and students to view daily lunch and breakfast menus for the 2019-2020 school year.
The district is using the services of Health-e Meal Planner by Pro-Team.
The new system posts menu and nutritional data for food that can be viewed on the district’s website by clicking or tapping here. There are links under the Parents tab, the Students tab and Quick Links of the website.
“We feel Pro-team offers more to parents as well as our nurses and food service staff. One nice feature is the ability to look at common allergens and ingredients in our foods. Also, the ‘Build A Meal’ feature is a great way for parents or nurses to select items we serve and have a running total of carbs, calories, etc. for a particular meal or for the whole day.”said HCS Child Nutrition Director Josey Crew .
Parents or students can type in the school’s name and then select either the breakfast or lunch menu.
Users can view menus one month at a time.
An app is also available for mobile devices. Just search for “My School Menus” in the App Store or in Google play.
The first day of school for Hardin County Schools is Thursday Aug. 8.
