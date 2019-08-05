Jailed Louisville business owner seeks water and sunshine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A call to Louisville Metro Police about a possible break-in leads officers to find a local business owner who has had his share of the spotlight.
Will Russell was found standing atop a storage container behind a home on Baxter Avenue that he said he was evicted from. He told police he was disposing of dangerous chemicals in a nearby drain, according to LMPD. Officers found several bottles of an unknown chemical spilling out onto the ground. LMPD reported the chemicals were fizzing and reacting, creating a hazardous aerosol.
Russell owns The Marvelous Mystery on Barrett Avenue, which was damaged in June. He previously owned WHY Louisville, which experienced a similar situation. Russell is the founder of Lebowski Fest. Back in 2015, Russell bought Guntown Mountain, a run-down amusement park in Cave City, Kentucky, right next to Mammoth Cave National Park. His business idea titled the park Funtown Mountain.
In court Monday morning, Russell stood in front of a judge, asking if he'd be going back to jail. "I haven't had any water or anything, or any sunshine," Russell told the judge.
The judge told him she couldn't help with the sunshine, but would see that he received water.
Russell remains in jail on a $1,000 bond. He’s charged with criminal littering, criminal trespassing and wanton endangerment of a police officer.
