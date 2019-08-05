Katina Powell misses court date, warrant issued

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A judge issued a bench warrant Monday for Katina Powell when she failed to show up for a hearing in a 2018 case involving stolen checks.
Powell was the woman at the center of the UofL Basketball sex scandal.
She was due in court because prosecutors want to revoke her pretrial diversion and send her to jail.
Court documents say Powell has been skipping probation meetings. She also tested positive for crack cocaine, and was kicked out of drug treatment for missing meetings.
Both those would violate the conditions of her supervision.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.