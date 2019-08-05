Kentucky’s Governor and First Lady host conference for protection of children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In downtown Louisville Monday, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin and First Lady Glenna Bevin hosted a conference with participants from across the country with one goal in mind: the protection of children and young teens.
The first part of the conference was about putting an end to human trafficking.
"This event is nothing but a labor of love and a learning experience for all of us," said Glenna Bevin, as part of the One Mind: Uniting the States for Our Children event.
Bevin added that this even was about going beyond party lines as well to create laws that protect children that are vulnerable.
One survivor of human trafficking says she didn't even realize it was going on when it was happening, so there's no way for the people making the laws to stop it to know either.
"The only way we're going to be able to combat this is if we collaborate," said Kat Wehunt, "because it wasn't until years later until I was working in the field that I even realized that I was trafficked, and if a trafficking victim can't even identify themselves, politicians don't even know what it looks like."
Wehunt wants to open up people's eyes across the country.
"How Am i supposed to go to law enforcement when I have three law enforcement clients?" she asked. "I didn't realize what was happening to me for a long time."
One way Kentucky's First Lady says the United States needs to come together is through foster care reform.
William Edwards says his foster family turned his life around, and now he sees people genuinely wanting to make a change.
"Look around this room," he said. "No one from the presenters to the guests were paid to come here."
Edwards was hopeful people left Monday’s conference inspired.
