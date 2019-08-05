LMPDs National Night Out takes place tomorrow throughout Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Connecting Louisville Metro Police Department officers with the communities they protect is the goal of National Night Out.
Tuesday is National Night Out, when many of the LMPD patrol divisions are hosting big block parties.
Families can expect face painting, snacks, backpack giveaways and information about crime prevention.
This year, LMPD is emphasizing gun safety around children and locking your vehicles as the number of stolen vehicles continues to skyrockets.
The St. Matthews Police Department will be at this year’s event, displaying police, fire, and EMS equipment and vehicles. They will be doing a giveaway including gun locks, child ID kits, bike helmets and more. Along with the giveaway, there will also be door prizes -- a few of those will be an electric children’s police car, two children’s bikes and a grill.
The St. Matthews department will have their event at the St. Matthews Community Park, at 310 Ten Pin Lane, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
It is all about building camaraderie and trust between officers and neighbors.
“This is a way that we can interact with our community in a non confrontational way,” Maj Andrea, community services division commander, said.
Click here to see the full list of National Night Out events for Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.