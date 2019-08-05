Louisville City FC announces stadium name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A familiar name to Louisville sports fans will be on Louisville City’s new stadium, the club announced Monday.
The stadium will be named Lynn Family Stadium, after Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn and family.
“The Lynn family stands for everything we stand for,” President Brad Estes said Monday. “Family, values, community and winning. So we’re really proud to bring them on.”
LouCity reached a naming rights agreement with the Lynn Family, who also sponsor the University of Louisville, including it’s new soccer stadium which bears the Lynn name as well.
“Louisville is home to us," Dr. Mark Lynn said. “We’re all here. The family lives here, the kids and grandkids live here. And Louisville City isn’t just a soccer team, it is a part of Louisville. The better they do, the better the city does. The better the city does, the better the state does. It’s all part of us growing and moving forward."
Neither LouCity FC nor the Lynns will disclose how much money is being paid for the naming rights.
