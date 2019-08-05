New UPS distribution center opened in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS is continuing to grow in Louisville, on Monday a new distribution center opened on National Turnpike.
The building houses Columbia Sportswear - employees in Louisville will help distribute those products to retail stores across the country.
“The economy is good, most of our customers are growing right now, we’re seeing on average of about seven to 11 percent growth for our costumers," Jason Vaughn, with UPS Supply Chain Solution, said. "We’re excited about that support and as you can see we’re adding new buildings in the Louisville market, we’re updating and we’re ready to support that growth.”
This new distribution center is the 13th Supply Chain Solution facility in Louisville.
