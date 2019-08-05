Northeast Christian Church cancels Mass to clean up local schools

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One local pastor says talk is cheap, which is why the pews at Northeast Christian Church were empty on Sunday.
Services were cancelled the first weekend in August for the annual Love the Ville School Blitz.
Organizers said nearly 2,000 church members brought their worship and service outside the church. They’re helping at 32 schools with landscaping, re-painting bulletin boards and cleaning up.
Northeast Christian Church spokesman David McKinley said the church wanted to bring its service to the community.
“You cast a little bit of vision to people and they respond to it,” McKinley said.
Chad Ringo and his son Wyatt pulled weeds at Byck Elementary School.
“The world is such a dark place, and just trying to love on everybody and try and give back as much as we can,” Chad Ringo said. “As (Wyatt) grows up, I hope he sees what we do means something and it means something to the world.”
McKinley said money given to the church was used to buy the supplies children like 7-year-old Eden Spencer needed to clean up the schools.
"I’m going to feel better that they feel better,” Spencer said.
"Help them understand we all love each other and we’re out here to help,” Chad Ringo said.
Due to his help and nearly 2,000 others, students at 32 schools in Oldham and Jefferson counties will walk through landscaped entrances and spruced-up hallways when school starts.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.