President Trump orders flags to half-staff in honor of mass shooting victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Flags will flag at half-staff across the country in memory of the victims of the weekend's mass shootings.
All United States, Kentucky and Indiana state flags will be flown at half-staff at all public buildings through sunset on Thursday. President Trump, Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb, and Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin all ordered the flags to be lowered.
All individuals, businesses, organizations who fly American or state flags are also encouraged to fly their flags at half staff.
President Donald Trump tweeted his sympathies to the victims and their families early Monday morning.
Twenty-nine people were killed and around 50 injured in the two mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas in less than 24 hours.
President Trump vowed on Twitter to have “something good, if not Great, come out these two tragic events.”
