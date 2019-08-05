Sen. Rand Paul has surgery to remove lung tissue damaged in 2017 assault

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) is recovering after surgery to remove part of his lung that was damaged when he was assaulted in 2017.
Paul was at his Warren County home in November 2017 when he was assaulted by his neighbor Rene Boucher. The attack left him with multiple broken ribs.
Paul tweeted Monday morning that he would have to limit his August activities because of the weekend surgery.
In the tweet he thanked those involved with his surgery, stating that he should be able to return to the Senate in September.
Paul sued his neighbor after the attack and was awarded $582,834.82 by a jury.
