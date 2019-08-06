ALERT DAY: Strong to severe storms possible as cold front approaches

ALERTS:
- Afternoon/evening: Strong storms may produce damaging winds, small hail
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today begins dry and sunny but as our next system approaches, clouds gradually increase through the morning and afternoon. Despite the extra clouds, temperatures still climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for highs.
This afternoon a cluster of storms dives into southern Indiana, marching further south and east into Kentucky as the evening progresses. Some of these storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and small hail.
While the severe threat wanes after midnight, some more spotty showers and storms linger overnight into early Wednesday as the front continues to push southeast.
Scattered storms remain in the forecast till Wednesday night when the front exits. Yet another front brings scattered storms to the region late Thursday into Friday. The best chance for stronger storms looks to be Thursday evening. Our second front of the week exits Friday leaving us drier for the weekend.
FORECAST:
TODAY: Partly sunny; Scattered PM thunderstorms (40%); HIGH: 92°
TONIGHT: Scattered showers/thunderstorms (40%); LOW: 71°
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 89°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.