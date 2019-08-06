City not even part of the way toward solving illegal halfway house crisis

“I was attacked and accused of bringing, drawing prostitutes to the area,” said Jean Manganaro, founder of Fed with Faith. “So the lowest of the low, the street prostitute, I’m not supposed to help her? I’m not supposed to give her clean clothes? I’m not supposed to give her a shower? I’m not supposed to show her some love because my neighbors don’t want them around? Guilty as charged. I attract prostitutes. I don’t care. There’s a liquor store across the street here, 13 drinking establishments and liquor stores on 26th Street. Where was the public outrage when they’re selling liquor, tobacco, lottery tickets? But if you try to do something good and offer something to the community, that’s a problem, you’re causing trouble here. I’ve shown this community nothing but love.”