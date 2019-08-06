Father of missing 5-year-old Sumter girl speaks for first time since her disappearance

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Officials in Sumter are continuing their search for a missing 5-year-old girl after her mother was found dead inside an apartment.
Authorities made their way to Lantana Apartments on Gamecock Village Court off Carolina Avenue around 6 p.m. after a family member found the body of 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Officials have confirmed that an autopsy for Bradley has been scheduled to take place later today.
The missing girl, Nevaeh Adams, is described as 4′ 3, around 50 lbs, and braided black hair with colored beads.
“She’s just an excellent daughter,” said Neveah’s father Dupray Adams. “When she was born, she never cried. She was just so precious. You know, seeing her now, she’s very active. She wanted to be in gymnastics. She’s already in tap class. She’s about to be six, about to go to kindergarten. Wonderful child.”
A suspect, Daunte Maurice Johnson, 28, who was seen fleeing the residence, is now in custody. He is being held in the Sumter Lee Detention Center and is being charged with murder.
It is unclear if he has any information about the missing girl.
Many people have questioned why an Amber Alert was not issued for Nevaeh. Sumter Police answered that on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon, saying the case did not meet federal Amber Alert guidelines.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or your nearest law enforcement agency.
