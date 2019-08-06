First responders undergo HAZMAT simulation

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WAVE) - A simulation dealing with a potential hazardous material spill brought first responders from Louisville and Southern Indiana together Tuesday.
The simulation involved a mix of private and public entities working together in a situation they might not otherwise be prepared for, like a train derailment.
Chief Brandon Skaggs of the Clarksville (Ind.) Fire Department, said the safety of the public is always their primary goal.
“These types of emergencies sometimes can take hours to get a team to respond,” said Skaggs, “so at the local level we need to be prepared to mitigate that and make sure that it’s stable for our community, so the resident’s should feel good about that, that we’re preparing for stuff like this.”
The exercises included participants from the local, state, and even federal levels, but there was also an emphasis on working with private business as well.
“We want to make sure that before any of our property or before anything is taken care of, that the public that surrounds us is taken care of,” said Jeremy Kramer, Vice president of Louisville & Indiana Railroad. “Life safety goals are paramount for us.”
Members of law enforcement, emergency management, healthcare, environmental protection all took part the simulation.
