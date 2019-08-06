Gun store owner says background check takes just minutes

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Getting an instant background check at any gun store in Kentucky can take just minutes.
But giving a wrong answer when filling out the form can result in delays or denials for a gun customer.
“Every purchaser has to complete what they call a 44-73,” Patrick Hayden, Kentucky Gun Company owner said. “(It’s) a federal document, you fill out all the background and history. Sign it, date it. We then send it through our computer system to the FBI NICS (National Instant Criminal Background Check System) system. And they will get back to us in usually three to four minutes whether you are approved, delayed or denied.”
“Were you convicted of a felony? Are you a fugitive? Are you the subject of a restraining order?”
These are just some of the questions that can throw up red flags.
“There are certain questions and criterion that if the wrong answer is selected, you stop the sale right there.,” Hayden said. “We can’t even proceed and cannot even submit a background check.”
Delays of up to three business days happen roughly 10-percent of the time at KY Gun company.
Customer Doug Goodlett said it happened to him when his name matched the name of a man serving time in prison.
“My background check was ok, but they just looked in it and found a little glitch,” Goodlett said.
The FBI checked out the discrepancy and Goodlett was approved to make his purchase.
Rejections are much more infrequent.
Patrick Hayden said his Bardstown store sells 30,000 to 40,000 guns over the counter every year.
He said customers fail a background check only once or twice a month.
