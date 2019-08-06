Holiday World announces new cheetah themed water coaster

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari will be adding a new cheetah themed water ride.
Holiday World made the big announcement Tuesday.
It’s called Cheetah Chase and it will be the world’s first launched water coaster.
Before the announcement, Holiday World gave everyone a few hints on Twitter as to what the new attraction would be:
Cheetah Chase is scheduled to be ready to go for summer 2020.
We had a crew there for the big moment and we’ll have more about the ride tonight on 14 News.
