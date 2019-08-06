JCPS offers back-to-school checklist for parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of school is right around the corner for JCPS, and the district is trying to help students and parents prepare.
The district sent out a back-to-school checklist, to make sure everyone’s ready when students return for the first day on Wednesday, August 14.
The checklist was as follows:
- Have you registered your child or verified his or her school assignment? Call 485-6250 if you need to find out which school your child will attend or what documents you will need in order to register.
- Do you know what time school starts for your child? At most JCPS elementary schools, the hours are 9:05 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. At most middle and high schools, hours are 7:40 a.m. to 2:20 p.m.
- Have you confirmed your child’s transportation arrangements? If your child is walking or biking, have you discussed safety precautions regarding traffic and strangers? If your child is riding a bus, have you talked about safety issues and behavior expectations?
- Have you checked with the school about the supplies your child will need?
- Do you know if your child’s school has a dress code? Will your child need different clothes for physical education or art classes?
- Have you filled out health, emergency contact, and other forms that have been sent home?
- Has your child developed any health problems during the summer that will affect his or her school day? If so, have you notified school staff? If your child needs to take medication at school, have you made arrangements?
- Have you established an earlier bedtime to help your child get back on a school schedule?
- Have you signed up with the district’s School Messenger alert system so you will receive emergency notifications and other important information?
- Have you talked to your child about starting the new school year with a positive outlook and a commitment to doing his or her best?
