Jesse Schott: Memorial building dedicated to Bullitt Co. teen

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - The legacy of a young man who inspired many is still alive in the Hillview community.
Jesse Schott died last year at 17-years-old after his third battle with cancer.
He was a member of the North Bullitt High School JROTC. Color guards marched at the unveiling of a new community center named in the teen's honor.
"I was already doing tears," Kyle Schott, Jesse's grandfather, said.
Schott said his grandson wanted to help people until the day he died. He said Jesse even told doctors he was feeling okay, so he could attend a charity event, but later told them just how much he was truly hurting.
“He said, ‘I feel bad, I lied last week,’” Schott said. “He went in the hospital, of course, never came out. He was so interested in helping the Crusade and being with the firemen.”
North Bullitt Army Instructor Gene Siler said Jesse’s strength was unwavering as he lead the color guard during some of the darkest moments of his life.
"He's much more than a student," Siler said. "As you get to know Jesse, he becomes your friend."
That's why Siler said he wanted to be in Hillview Monday when the ribbon was cut for the Jesse Schott Memorial Building.
Inside of the gym were volleyball nets, basketball hoops and people with heavy hearts, including first responders Jesse adored- and Hillview Mayor Jim Eadens, who was teaching the 17-year-old how drive in his spare time.
“Me and Pepto-Bismol had become great friends when I was teaching him to drive, but hey we had a lot of fun,” Eadens joked.
Those touched by Schott’s life signed a ribbon that was cut during its grand opening.
"It's hard to believe a community would come would come together for a 17-year-old boy," Schott said. "His name will never die."
