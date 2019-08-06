Kentucky law enforcement prepares for Labor Day impaired driving campaign

“The major things that are causes of death and fatality in Kentucky are impaired driving, not using a seat belt, speeding and aggressive driving or distracted driving," Troy Dye with KOHS said. "You know there’s all kinds of different things. People think, ‘well I’m only going ten miles an hour over the speed limit’ or ‘I’m just going to glance at my phone for just a second.’ And in that short amount of time you’re traveling a 100 yards length of a football field, depending on your speed.”