Kentucky law enforcement prepares for Labor Day impaired driving campaign

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - State and local law enforcement agencies plan to crack down on impaired driving in the days leading up to Labor Day.
August 16 starts this year’s Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over campaign, headed each year by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. Every Kentucky county is involved, as well as every U.S. state.
Tuesday’s preparation course focused on officials in Jefferson, Bullitt and Shelby counties.
While the focus of the campaign is driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, they’re urging drivers to be aware of things like speeding and texting, too.
“The major things that are causes of death and fatality in Kentucky are impaired driving, not using a seat belt, speeding and aggressive driving or distracted driving," Troy Dye with KOHS said. "You know there’s all kinds of different things. People think, ‘well I’m only going ten miles an hour over the speed limit’ or ‘I’m just going to glance at my phone for just a second.’ And in that short amount of time you’re traveling a 100 yards length of a football field, depending on your speed.”
Campaign funds are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which reports that on average, one person is killed every 50 minutes in a drunk driving crash in the United States. Being proactive through various campaigns makes a difference, they said.
“When people perceive aggressive enforcement it can change their behavior," Dye explained. "And it’s not just perception of aggressive enforcement; the police officers in the state of Kentucky are doing a tremendous job, not just during Drive Sober, but back in May during the Click it Or Ticket campaign, the speeding campaign that was done in July and just on a daily basis.”
The campaign runs through September 2.
