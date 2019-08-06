KY Veterans Hall of Fame to induct sixth class

“I came back from Vietnam in 1969 after my second tour," Lt. Col Dick Stoops said. "It was a very unpopular war and people were calling you ‘baby killers’ and spitting on you. Over a period of time, especially during the Ronald Regan era people began recognizing the veterans and the sacrifices that they had made and the whole attitude for veterans has changed. And it’s just amazing to see how much the general public supports veterans today.”