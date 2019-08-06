KY Veterans Hall of Fame to induct sixth class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 25 men and women will be joining the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame in 2019.
The announcement was made Tuesday in Frankfort.
This is the sixth class to be inducted, and they represent all branches of the U.S. military.
Members of the 2019 class served in conflicts as far back as World War II.
“I came back from Vietnam in 1969 after my second tour," Lt. Col Dick Stoops said. "It was a very unpopular war and people were calling you ‘baby killers’ and spitting on you. Over a period of time, especially during the Ronald Regan era people began recognizing the veterans and the sacrifices that they had made and the whole attitude for veterans has changed. And it’s just amazing to see how much the general public supports veterans today.”
The Induction Ceremony will be in Lexington next month.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.