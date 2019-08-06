Louisville hosted walk to end pancreatic cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) hosted PurpleStride Louisville, the walk to end pancreatic cancer, on Saturday.
Emily Thompson, the community relationship manager for PanCAN, said they are currently 127 percent closer to their goal. She also said so far they have raised $193,000.
PanCAN is currently the only origination addressing pancreatic cancer through research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy. Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. with a five year survival rate of just nine percent, according to PanCAN.
Funds raised from the event support critical research, clinical initiatives and patient services, including Know Your Tumor®, Precision PromiseSM, Clinical Trial Finder and the Patient Registry according to PanCAN.
PurpleStride Louisville is one out of the 55 PurpleStride events across the country this year. Last year, the events raised nearly $13 million.
For more information on PanCAN head over to its website.
