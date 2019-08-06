Matt Bevin, Greg Fischer slap each other on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: Political leaders are trading jabs on social media.
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, 52, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, 61, went back and forth about protesters organizing outside the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday night.
According to one Facebook video (WARNING: Graphic language), protesters shouted threats at McConnell, as well as the usual “Ditch Mitch” refrain. The demonstrators gathered in support of stricter gun-control measures in light of two mass shootings in two days in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.
Bevin got things started overnight when he called out Fischer, accusing him of “embarrassing the city of Louisville.”
“Seriously, @louisvillemayor?” Bevin tweeted. “Stop embarrassing the city of Louisville and the Commonwealth of Kentucky by allowing this public disorder... Would you stand for this on your street? Doubt it... We deserve better leadership in @louisvillekygov"
On Tuesday morning, Fischer tweeted the following reply:
It’s been a rough week for McConnell. The nickname “Moscow Mitch” gained some traction last week, as critics continued to blast him for refusing to facilitate legislation that could prevent foreign powers from interfering with the U.S. electoral system.
Then, on Sunday, McConnell fell in his home and fractured his shoulder. Hours later, as the nation was dealing with its second mass shooting in two days, a new nickname -- “Massacre Mitch” -- also picked up some steam online.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.