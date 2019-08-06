Pence to visit Kentucky on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Vice President is coming to Kentucky this week.
A representative from the VP’s office confirmed to WAVE 3 News, Mike Pence will travel to Manchester, Ky. He plans on visiting Eastern Kentucky University, and joining Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.
They’ll reportedly be discussing an Innovative Readiness Training program, which helps provide medical care and infrastructure needs to rural and underprivileged communities.
Pence also plans to deliver remarks on the opioid crisis to 200 people.
