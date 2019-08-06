School safe room installed to protects students, staff in severe weather

“There was a tornado warning that went out for our area,” Minton said. "We evacuated to this part of the building. Our students came to these rooms, sat, watched a movie, had no idea what was going on outside. They didn’t worry about it. It was safety, it was peace of mind and peace of mind not just for the kids but for all the staff and I would hope, all the parents. We are protecting our investment for our future. It’s not just a building, we’re protecting our future here.”