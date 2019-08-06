W.E.B. DuBois Academy welcomes new class with special ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A tie and jacket ceremony was held for the incoming W.E.B. DuBois Academy 6th graders on Monday night, the latest class of eager, young lions.
The innovative middle school, where learning is focused on multi-cultural curriculum, opened to its first class of 6th graders last year.
This year, the school will have a permanent home at the former Liberty High School building.
Before the ceremony, the boys got some help with their ties from the mentors at school.
"It's a great feeling,” said Coach Kennedy. “All these young lions in here are going to be kings by the time they leave.”
After a successful first year, Principal Robert Gunn is proud of what’s been accomplished so far.
“At the end of the day, it is all about making sure that we are pushing them to be the best,” Gunn said. "And if you see someone and you don’t see a deficit the same way that we look at our children and we see greatness in them, if we do that with our students, I think that achievement gap will take care of itself because we are not putting lower expectations on students for any reason.”
To accommodate the new class, 15 more employees were hired.
“I’m excited that I can finally be the best I really can be,” said 6th grader Jeremiah Jackson. “They told us that they’re really going to expect greatness out of all of us.”
With the success and growth of the boys’ school, JCPS leaders have been working out a plan for a girls of color academy.
There’s going to be a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss it. For more on the plan, click here.
